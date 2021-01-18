Estás leyendo: Confirmado como primer asesinato machista de 2021 el crimen de una mujer de 82 años en Vallecas

Asesinato machista Confirmado como primer asesinato machista de 2021 el crimen de una mujer de 82 años en Vallecas

El centro de Emergencias 112 de la Comunidad de Madrid recibió este domingo poco antes de las 11.00 horas un aviso por una agresión con arma blanca.

público | europa press

La mujer de 82 años asesinada este domingo en la calle Benadalid, en el madrileño distrito de Vallecas, es el primer asesinato machista de 2021, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

El centro de Emergencias 112 de la Comunidad recibió este domingo poco antes de las 11 horas un aviso por una posible agresión con arma blanca en un domicilio de dicha calle. Rápidamente se trasladaron el aviso a los efectivos sanitarios de Summa que al llegar al lugar de los hechos solo han podido confirmar su muerte.

Además, han atendido al asesino, un varón de 85 años, que presentaba múltiples heridas, al parecer autoinfligidas, en el tórax y abdomen, según ha informado Policía Nacional. En hombre ha sido trasladado en estado grave y con preaviso al hospital Gregorio Marañón, donde permanece en calidad de detenido.

Al lugar de los hechos se trasladaron indicativos de Seguridad Ciudadana que han acordonado la zona y el Grupo de Delitos Violentos de la Brigada de Policía Científica para llevar a cabo una inspección ocular del lugar de los hechos. El Grupo VI de Homicidios de la Brigada de Policía Judicial sigue investigando.

Llama al 016

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

