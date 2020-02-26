Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Aznalcóllar y eleva a 12 las víctimas por la violencia machista en 2020

Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Aznalcóllar y eleva a 12 las víctimas por la violencia machista en 2020

El hombre se ha suicidado con el mismo arma. Los tres hijos de la pareja se suman a los seis huérfanos por asesinatos machistas en 2020. El total de mujeres víctimas de violencia machista asciende a 1.045 desde que existen registros.

Una pancarta durante la manifestación feminista del 8M en Madrid. - EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Un hombre de 51 años ha asesinado con una escopeta a su mujer de 43 años en la localidad sevillana de Aznalcóllar y posteriormente se ha suicidado con el mismo arma, han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

El asesinato machista tuvo lugar poco antes de la pasada medianoche del miércoles en el domicilio familiar del matrimonio, situado en la calle Pedro Gómez del Castillo del municipio sevillano, donde convivían con sus tres hijos, según ha dicho a Efe el alcalde del municipio, Juan José Fernández.

El autor ha disparado presuntamente con su escopeta a su esposa, causándole la muerte, y posteriormente se ha suicidado con el mismo arma. Según han indicado a Efe las fuentes, no constan denuncias previas de malos tratos, y según el alcalde no constaban indicios de problemas en el matrimonio.

El matrimonio deja tres hijos de 20, 15 y 4 años. El Ayuntamiento de Aznalcóllar ha decretado dos días oficiales de luto y ha convocado una concentración en repulsa por este asesinato.

Según el alcalde, fueron los vecinos quienes llamaron al 112 y una vez que los servicios médicos accedieron a la vivienda, encontraron a la mujer muerta a causa de una herida por arma, por lo que tuvieron que abandonar la vivienda por si el autor permanecía dentro, aunque finalmente se descubrió su cadáver.

La mujer asesinada sería la tercera víctima de la violencia machista en Andalucía y la número 12 en España en lo llevamos de año. El total de mujeres víctimas de violencia machista ascendería a 1.045 desde que existen registros. Los hijos de la pareja se suman a los 6 huérfanos por asesinatos machistas en 2020.

