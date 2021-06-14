Madrid
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número uno de Estepa (Sevilla), en funciones de guardia, ha acordado este domingo el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido por el asesinato de su exnovia, la joven de 17 años Rocío Caíz.
El detenido, que se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar, está siendo investigado por un delito de asesinato con alevosía, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA).
La juez, que ha levantado el secreto del sumario, ha acordado también la prohibición de comunicarse por cualquier medio con los padres y hermanas de la víctima.
Asimismo, ha decretado la suspensión de la patria potestad de su hijo, de tal manera que se suspenden las visitas y cualquier otro derecho inherente a dicha patria potestad. La juez ha acordado, en este sentido, otorgar la guardia y custodia del menor a los abuelos maternos.
Por último, la juez se inhibirá al Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Osuna, ya que al tratarse de una causa de Violencia de Género "debe tramitarse en el partido judicial donde residía la víctima".
