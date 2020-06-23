Antonio Burgueño, el ideólogo de la privatización hospitalaria fichado por la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus, ha admitido que los mayores de las residencias quedaron abandonados en la región y, a su juicio, también en toda España y reconoce que los centros para mayores no se medicalizaron hasta el 6 de abril.

En una entrevista con El País publicada este martes, este asesor sanitario asegura que la presidenta Ayuso le llamó el 10 de marzo para pedirle ayuda. Él asegura que el 12 de marzo presentó un plan con 270 tareas por el que no cobró y que él no ejecutó, ya que se apartó de la gestión ante las críticas de los sanitarios. Burgueño asegura que se limitó a dar consejos a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Burgueño afea que el consejero de Sanidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero (PP), no exigiera que él llevase a la práctica el plan diseñado y que en su lugar fueron "empresas de tercera" las que lo hicieron. Sostiene que si hubiera sido él quien hubiera gestionado sería él el "crucificado" y no el consejero, de quien dice que no sabe si dimitirá.

Además, defiende que de haber gestionado él podría haber llegado incluso a la cárcel porque "hay que tomar decisiones y alguna puede que no guste o que no sea racional", aunque apunta también que no sabe "cómo interpretarán los tribunales lo que ha pasado en todos los niveles gubernamentales".

Añade que planteó que los 3.000 médicos de primaria fuesen a las residencias de mayores pero que "la medicalización de las residencias no se llevó a cabo" porque "faltó jerarquía, rapidez y eficacia", así como "dar órdenes y dar incentivos para que esos profesionales fueran y también, muy importante, la protección".