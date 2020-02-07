Estás leyendo: Asociaciones animalistas piden que se suspenda el campeonato de caza del zorro en cuatro municipios de Lugo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Asociaciones animalistas piden que se suspenda el campeonato de caza del zorro en cuatro municipios de Lugo

"En el campeonato de caza del año anterior en el municipio de Portomarín "más de 420 cazadores participaron y mataron a casi 40 zorros", según denuncia una asociación. 

Zorro. Pixabay
Un zorro, en una imagen de archivo. / Pixabay

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

Asociaciones animalistas convocan una manifestación contra el campeonato de caza del zorro que se celebrará este sábado en cuatro municipios de Lugo. "Si no quieres que se vuelva a repetir esta barbarie ven a alzar tu voz", pide el colectivo Free Fox a través de una publicación en Facebook. 

Según recoge La voz de Galicia, los municipios de Portomarín, Guntín, Monterroso y Paradela están a la espera de que la Xunta formalice la autorización para matar a los zorros. 

La Plataforma Galega para a Defensa Animal e da Natureza denuncia en su manifiesto que en el campeonato de caza del año anterior en Portomarín "más de 420 cazadores participaron y mataron a casi 40 zorros, muchas de ellas hembras ya embarazadas porque es en esta época del año cuando el zorro está terminando su época de celo".

En este manifiesto también se pide a los ayuntamientos de estos municipios que rechacen estos campeonatos. A la Xunta solicita que "suspenda los permisos para las batidas del zorro en su territorio".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú