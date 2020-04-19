Estás leyendo: Illa dice que la atención primaria tendrá un papel destacado en la desescalada de la emergencia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Atención primaria y coronavirus Illa dice que la atención primaria tendrá un papel destacado en la desescalada de la emergencia

El ministro de Sanidad destaca que este servicio será clave para la detección precoz de nuevos casos de infección. Una nueva etapa en la que será jugará un papel importante el aislamiento.

Polémica por la contabilidad de los muertos
comparecencia del Ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en rueda de prensa. Foto de Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Europa press

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha afirmado que la atención primaria va a tener un "papel muy importante" en la detención precoz de los nuevos casos de la COVID-19 y en la desescalada porque "asegura la equidad y la cohesión" del Sistema Nacional de Salud.

Para el ministro de Sanidad, durante la nueva etapa, va a ser "muy importante" el aislamiento, así como poder garantizar que los sistemas de información "ofrecen una adecuada monitorización" para poder hacer una localización y seguimiento de los casos diagnosticados.

En su opinión, durante el proceso de tomar medidas para combatir la covid-19 ha sido "un acierto" tomar medidas para el conjunto del territorio español. "La evolución confirma que fue un acierto que ha beneficiado al conjunto", ha concretado.

No obstante, el ministro de Sanidad ha resaltado que, para la etapa de transición y desescalado, están estudiando la posibilidad de "hacerlo de una forma no homogénea, atendiendo a la realidad de los territorios". "Lo vamos a estudiar todo", ha dicho. Estas medidas, según ha añadido, las tomará el Ejecutivo en base al criterio de los especialistas.

El ministro de Sanidad también ha señalado que las 77.357 personas que han superado el coronavirus en España "son un rayo de esperanza" en el combate contra la enfermedad. Asimismo, se ha referido al incremento de 410 muertes por coronavirus en la últimas 24 horas, que confirman "el objetivo de doblegamiento de la curva a pesar del incremento notable de los test de diagnósticos".
Así lo ha manifestado este domingo el ministro de Sanidad en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Ejecutivo con los presidentes de las comunidades autónomas

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú