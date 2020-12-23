madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles 12.386 contagios, 6.819 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Esto supone una cifra superior a los 11.078 del mismo día de la semana anterior.
Así, en las vísperas de Navidad, la incidencia acumulada del virus en los últimos 14 días se sitúa de media en los 254 casos de coronavirus por cada 100.000 habitantes.
Respecto a los fallecidos se han sumado 178 muertos en el último día, en comparación con los 260 de este martes y 195 del miércoles pasado. Este es el dato de fallecidos más bajo desde el pasado viernes, cuando se notificaron 149.
Hasta 49.698 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 648 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.
Más de 11.000 pacientes ingresados por covid
Actualmente, hay 11.328 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 1.932 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.265 ingresos y 1.409 altas .La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 9,24 por ciento y en las UCI en el 20,20 por ciento.
En la última semana, 2.218 personas han precisado de hospitalización por covid (206.597 en lo que llevamos de pandemia): 281 en Andalucía, 161 en Aragón, 77 en Asturias, 100 en Balears, 88 en Canarias, 38 en Cantabria, 77 en Castilla-La Mancha, 188 en Castilla y León, 137 en Catalunya, cinco en Ceuta, 450 en Generalitat Valenciana, 101 en Extremadrua, 186 en Galicia, 170 en Madrid, seis en Melilla, 87 en Murcia, 40 en Navarra, dos en Euskadi y 24 en La Rioja.
Asimismo, se han registrado 155 ingresos en unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI) en los pasados siete días (17.724 en el cómputo global de la pandemia): 16 en Andalucía, 11 en Aragón, cuatro en Asturias, siete en Balears, siete en Canarias, seis en Cantabria, cinco en Castilla-La Mancha, 11 en Castilla y León, tres en Catalunya, uno en Ceuta, 31 en Generalitat Valenciana, cinco en Extremadura, 24 en Galicia, 10 en Madrid, uno en Melilla, ocho en Murcia y cinco en Navarra.
