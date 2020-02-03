Estás leyendo: El avión con 130 pasajeros aterriza de emergencia en Barajas sin incidentes

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Air Canada

El avión con 130 pasajeros aterriza de emergencia en Barajas sin incidentes

Tuvo que estar algo más de cuatro horas quemando combustible por un problema en el tren de aterrizaje y en el motor. 

03/02/2020.- El avión de la aerolínea Air Canadá que ha pasado horas sobrevolando Madrid a causa de un problema técnico, en la pista tras efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Barajas . EFE/Mariscal
El avión de la aerolínea Air Canadá que ha pasado horas sobrevolando Madrid a causa de un problema técnico, en la pista tras efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Barajas . EFE/Mariscal

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

Un avión de Air Canada ha realizado un aterrizaje de emergencia en Barajas sin incidentes. Tan solo 30 minutos después de despegar con destino a Toronto, el Boeing 767-300 ha tenido que dar la vuelta por un fallo en el tren de aterrizaje y en el motorUn caza F-18 del Ejército ha volado junto al avión de Air Canadá para realizar fotografías y comprobar así el estado de la avería.

Tras sobrevolar Madrid, el avión con 130 pasajeros ha tenido que quemar combustible sobre Tarancón para poder realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas, que se ha efectuado a las 19.08 horas. Los pasajeros serán trasladados a la T-4. Por su parte, los técnicos realizan una investigación para esclarecer las causas del incidente. 

Los vecinos de Madrid, alarmados, compartieron vídeos e imágenes del avión volado a baja altura a través de Twitter a primera hora de la tarde. El Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aérea (Sepla) ha detallado que el avión perdió piezas del tren de aterrizaje que entraron en el motor izquierdo, por lo que tuvo que estar algo más de cuatro horas quemando combustible -tal y como marca el protocolo- antes de aterrizar.

Volaba a una altura de 850 metros por Madrid, y luego se trasladó a Tarancón. Se desplegaron efectivos de emergencia de forma preventiva al aeropuerto con seis dotaciones de bomberos, según informó la Agencia de Seguridad y Emergencias Madrid 112. 

Recorrido de un avión de Air Canada que debe hacer un aterrizaje de emergencia. / FLIGHTRADAR24

Este incidente coincide con el cierre del aeropuerto de Barajas durante algo más de una hora por la presencia de un dron, que ha obligado a desviar 27 vuelos a otros aeropuertos. 

Air Canada afirmaba antes del aterrizaje que el avión puede volar con un solo motor y que los pilotos "están completamente entrenados" para una situación de emergencia. Por su parte, el comandante pidió "mucha calma y mucha paciencia" cuando advirtió del problema a los pasajeros, según un audio que recoge El Mundo.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú