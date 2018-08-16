Más de trescientos trabajadores humanitarios fueron víctimas de distintos actos de violencia en 2017 en el marco del ejercicio de sus funciones, 15 de ellos en Latinoamérica. Del total, 139 murieron, según los datos de la Oficina de Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios de la ONU (OCHA).
Los datos se conocen antes de que, el próximo domingo, 19 de agosto, se celebre el Día Mundial Humanitario, que rememora a todos aquellos que perecieron o resultaron heridos o atacados mientras ayudaban a otros.
Según la información recopilada por la OCHA y distribuida hoy, 313 trabajadores humanitarios fueron víctimas de algún tipo de violencia en 158 ataques diferentes en 22 países en 2017.
De esas 313 víctimas, 139 murieron, lo que representa un aumento con respecto a 2016, año en el que 107 fueron asesinados.
Nueve de cada diez víctimas de 2017 eran nacionales del país donde ocurrió el suceso, y el resto, extranjeros expatriados.
Dos tercios de los ataques ocurrieron en solo cinco países: Afganistán, Nigeria, República Centroafricana, Siria y Sudán del Sur.
En Latinoamérica hubo 15 víctimas (11 nacionales y 4 internacionales) de las cuales siete murieron (6 nacionales y una internacional).
También hubo cuatro nacionales heridos y uno secuestrado, mientras que un expatriado fue herido y otros dos secuestrados.
Los distintos sucesos ocurrieron en Colombia (3), El Salvador (6), Guatemala (3) y México (3).
Tributo al atentado de 2003 en Bagdad
El Día Mundial Humanitario se estableció para recordar y rendir tributo a las víctimas del atentado el 19 de agosto de 2003 contra la sede de las Naciones Unidas en Bagdad.
Ese atentado se saldó con 22 muertos, entre ellos el representante de la ONU en Bagdad y ex alto comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, el brasileño Sergio Vieira de Mello.
Este año se celebran los 15 años del suceso y 11 del atentado contra la oficina de la ONU en Algiers, en la que perecieron 11 humanitarios.
La ONU usa además el Día Internacional Humanitario para rendir homenaje a los miles de trabajadores humanitarios y activistas que día a día ayudan a las víctimas de conflictos y desastres.
