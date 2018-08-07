El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha cedido tres locales de acogida a ONGS que ayudan a migrantes ante la 'crisis' de los últimos días en el país, según han informado fuentes municipales.
Estas mismas fuentes han indicado que la financiación corre a cargo de la ONG, por lo que "no supone coste" para el Consistorio. Mientras que uno de los locales cedidos será gestionado por la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR), de los otros dos se hará cargo Cruz Roja.
Tal y como adelanta el diario El País, el local cedido a CEAR será "de atención de emergencia y derivación" y podrá llegar hasta las 100 plazas.
Uno de los locales de Cruz Roja se ha establecido como un punto de atención primaria al que llegan los migrantes desde la Costa. A Madrid llegan "varones solos", han explicado desde el Consistorio. Las mujeres y los niños cuentan con una "protección especial" para acogerlos en lugares cercanos al punto al que han llegado.
En este centro, dirigido a los migrantes "más vulnerables", pueden descansar y comunicarse con sus familiares, pero no pueden dormir en él. Desde este centro de atención primaria, los migrantes son derivados a centros de acogida o se desplazan a otras ciudades. Algunos de ellos acuden al segundo local cedido por el Consistorio a Cruz Roja, una unidad de estancia breve de 50 plazas.
Sobre el ofrecimiento que realizó el Ayuntamiento de 20 viviendas para los migrantes del buque Aquarius, el Ministerio del Interior ya ha comunicado que nueve serán gestionadas por CEAR, cinco por Cruz Roja y seis están libres.
La Policía Municipal ha indicado en Twitter que agentes han colaborado en el traslado de 45 inmigrantes subsaharianos "que viajaban bajo la supervisión de Cruz Roja y que llegaron a la Estación de Méndez Álvaro".
Por su parte, la viceconsejera de Políticas Sociales y Familia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Miriam Rabaneda, pidió ayer al Gobierno central durante su asistencia a la Conferencia Sectorial de Migraciones "recursos" y que la región sea tenida en cuenta "para solucionar el problema de la migración".
