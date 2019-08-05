La cuenta oficial del Ayuntamiento de València en Twitter (@AjuntamentVLC) ha sido pirateada este lunes por unos desconocidos, que han tomado el control de este canal de comunicación municipal sin consentimiento de la institución hasta hace apenas unos minutos, cuando han informado que la cuenta institucional ya ha sido recuperada y vulve a funcionar con normalidad.
Desde el momento en el que la cuenta sufrió el hackeo (acceso no consentido), el equipo de redes sociales del Ayuntamiento se puso a trabajar para que la cuenta se restableciera "lo antes posible".
El Ayuntamiento ha querido restar gravedad al asunto, que querría dejar en "una anécdota"
La intromisión de los piratas ha tenido lugar a las 15.35 horas, momento en el que estos han colgado en la cuenta el mensaje: "Esta cuenta ha sido hackeada por corrupción". El mensaje, que quedado congelado en la pantalla sin que se haya publicado después ningún otro tuit, ha recibido en dos horas 2.500 retuits y 3.800 'me gusta', además de cerca de 150 comentarios.
El Ayuntamiento ha querido restar gravedad al asunto, que querría dejar en "una anécdota". "Este tipo de ataques cibernéticos suelen pretender notoriedad, más que causar algún mal. Además, el pirateo de esta cuenta no resulta peligroso aunque se trate de una cuenta institucional, porque no supone el acceso a datos, claves o cuentas privadas", han trasladado las fuentes.
