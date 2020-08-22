Estás leyendo: Ayuso acusa al Gobierno de expandir la covid-19 con su "dejación de funciones"

Público
Público

Ayuso coronavirus Ayuso acusa al Gobierno de expandir la covid-19 con su "dejación de funciones"

"Ya advertí el pasado día 15, y en numerosas ocasiones, que necesitamos que el Gobierno central deje de estar ausente porque provocaría decisiones en cascada de las autonomías, y unas son aceptadas y otras no", ha explicado la líder regional en sus redes sociales, donde ha añadido que "la dejación de funciones expande la pandemia".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. | EFE
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha vinculado este sábado la decisión de un juzgado de no ratificar las nuevas restricciones de su Ejecutivo con la "dejación de funciones" del Gobierno central.

"Ya advertí el pasado día 15, y en numerosas ocasiones, que necesitamos que el Gobierno central deje de estar ausente porque provocaría decisiones en cascada de las autonomías, y unas son aceptadas y otras no", ha deslizado la líder regional en sus redes sociales, donde ha añadido que "la dejación de funciones expande la pandemia".

Este viernes el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 2 de Madrid rechazó ratificar la nueva orden de la Consejería de Sanidad que incluye diversas medidas preventivas ante la covid-19, como la prohibición de fumar cuando no se pueda mantener distancia de seguridad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público