Actualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha vinculado este sábado la decisión de un juzgado de no ratificar las nuevas restricciones de su Ejecutivo con la "dejación de funciones" del Gobierno central.
"Ya advertí el pasado día 15, y en numerosas ocasiones, que necesitamos que el Gobierno central deje de estar ausente porque provocaría decisiones en cascada de las autonomías, y unas son aceptadas y otras no", ha deslizado la líder regional en sus redes sociales, donde ha añadido que "la dejación de funciones expande la pandemia".
Este viernes el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 2 de Madrid rechazó ratificar la nueva orden de la Consejería de Sanidad que incluye diversas medidas preventivas ante la covid-19, como la prohibición de fumar cuando no se pueda mantener distancia de seguridad.
