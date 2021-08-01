madridActualizado:
Un total de 805 migrantes esperan a bordo de los barcos Ocean Viking, de la organización humanitaria SOS Méditerranée, y Sea Watch 3, de la homónima organización humanitaria, a que algún país de la Unión Europea les autorice un puerto en el que desembarcar.
SOS Méditerranée informó hoy de que su barco efectuó este domingo por la tarde un nuevo rescate de 106 migrantes que navegaban en situación de peligro en el mar Mediterráneo y subrayó que lleva a bordo 555 migrantes, entre ellos, al menos dos mujeres embarazadas y 33 menores, 22 de ellos no acompañados, que fueron salvados el sábado.
El barco de SOS Méditerranée Ocean Vicking rescató en la madrugada de este domingo a unas 400 personas junto con el barco Sea Watch 3, que acogió a una parte. Se unen a los 175 migrantes que salvó de la deriva el sábado.
La ONG explicó en las redes sociales que "el superviviente más joven rescatado en esta operación tiene solo 3 meses" y que las 106 personas iban en una barcaza de madera abarrotada y se encontraban en el área de búsqueda y rescate (SAR) de Malta.
Por su parte, Sea Watch informó en las redes sociales de que el barco Sea Watch 3 rescató este domingo a otras 26 personas e indicó que el número de migrantes a bordo es de 250."Estas personas han pasado horrores inimaginables y necesitan un puerto seguro de inmediato", explican desde la ONG.
