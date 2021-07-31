El barco humanitario Ocean Viking rescata a 175 personas en el Mediterráneo

ROmaActualizado:
El barco Ocean Viking, de la organización humanitaria SOS Méditerranée, ha rescatado este sábado a 175 personas en tres operaciones de salvamento en el mar Mediterráneo, entre ellas varios menores y mujeres, y espera un puerto en el que poder desembarcarlos.
La ONG explicó en un mensaje en las redes sociales que el primer rescate se produjo durante la mañana cuando avistaron un bote en peligro con 57 personas a bordo cerca de las aguas de Libia. Entre los migrantes había 8 mujeres y 11 menores, incluidos 5 niños menores de 12 años.
De forma paralela, también se encuentra el barco de la organización humanitaria Sea Watch
Posteriormente, el barco realizó otros dos salvamentos también en las aguas de Libia, el primero de un bote de goma que llevaba a 54 personas, "físicamente agotadas" y algunas con "quemaduras por combustible". "Más tarde, 64 personas fueron rescatadas de un bote de madera en peligro", añadió la organización.
Ahora hay 175 migrantes en el Ocean Viking, entre ellos al menos dos mujeres embarazadas y 33 menores, 22 de ellos no acompañados. De forma paralela, también en el mar se encuentra el barco de la organización humanitaria Sea Watch, que rescató el viernes a 99 migrantes en el Mediterráneo central, de los que seis y sus familias fueron evacuados por problemas médicos a última hora del viernes, entre ellos tres niños con quemaduras y dos diabéticos.
