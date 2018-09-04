La fiscal ha mantenido hoy su petición de once años de prisión para el doctor Eduardo Vela, de 85 años, en el primer juicio de un caso de bebé robado en España, Inés Madrigal, entregada al nacer en 1969 a una mujer que no podía tener hijos haciéndose constar en la documentación que era la madre biológica.
Así lo ha solicitado la representante de la Fiscalía en la vista que se celebra en la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid en la que el abogado de la acusación ejercida por Inés Madrigal ha pedido que el acusado sea condenado a trece años de prisión por haber entregado a la niña supuestamente contra la voluntad de la real madre biológica, mientras que el letrado defensor ha reclamado su absolución.
