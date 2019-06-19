Lucía, que se puso a 4.004 niñas, y Hugo, a 3.800 niños, fueron los nombres más elegidos para los bebés nacidos en 2018, según la última estadística del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Los padres también se han decantado el pasado año por Sofía (puesto a 3.701 niñas) y Martina (3.534) para ellas y por Lucas (3.617) y Martín (3.332) para ellos. El pasado año hubo 369.302 nacimientos y el 51,4% fueron niños y el 48,6% niñas.
Los nombres más frecuentes entre los residentes en España siguieron siendo el pasado año María Carmen (lo llevan 656.276 personas) y Antonio (678.425) y su media de edad era de 57 y 55,9 años, respectivamente.
Les siguen en frecuencia los nombres de María (606.048 personas con una media de edad de 48,6 años) y Jose (594.144 personas con una media de edad de 61,1 años). Entre los nombres de mujer más habituales en España también están Carmen, Josefa y Ana María y entre los de hombre Manuel, Francisco y David.
Por comunidades, Lucía es el nombre que más eligieron los nuevos padres en 2018 en Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja, Castilla y León, Aragón, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, mientras que Hugo lo fue en Castilla-La Mancha y Murcia.
Por su lado, Sofía fue el nombre más escogido en Galicia, Asturias, Comunidad Valenciana y Baleares; y Martina lo fue en Canarias. Lucas triunfó entre los padres valencianos y canarios mientras que Martín lo hizo entre los de Cantabria y Aragón.
Otros nombres fueron los preferidos en otras comunidades: María (Andalucía y Murcia), Carmen (Extremadura), Alba (La Rioja), Julia (Cataluña) y Ane (País Vasco).
Para los varones se eligieron Mateo (Madrid, Galicia, Castilla y León y La Rioja), Markel (País Vasco), Ibai (Navarra), Marc (Cataluña y Baleares) y Manuel (Extremadura y Andalucía).
En Ceuta se decantaron por Yasmin y Mohamed y en Melilla eligieron Amira para niña y Adam y Mohamed para niño.
Por otro lado, el apellido más común entre los españoles en 2018 era García, 1.464.633 personas lo llevan tras su nombre.
Le siguen Rodríguez (925.137), González (924.594), Fernández (914.028), López (869.461), Martínez (832.270), Sánchez (816.476), Pérez (777.361), Gómez (491.138) y Martín (487.881).
