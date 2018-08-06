Público
Bilbao no tendrá circo con animales en sus fiestas por primera vez

Al menos 475 municipios y cuatro comunidades autónomas, a las que van a sumarse Aragón y el País Valencià, han prohibido su utilización en espectáculos circenses dentro de sus territorios

Imagen de archivo de tigres en un circo.

Este año será la primera vez que en las fiestas de Bilbao no haya circos con animales. Según informa el diario El Correo, la decisión, sin embargo, no ha sido tomada por el Gobierno vasco, sino que obedece a otras circunstancias.

Al parecer, en un principio, el ganador del concurso para el circo fue el Gran Circo Mundial, que sí usa animales, como el año pasado en la propia Aste Nagusia. Sin embargo, al no recibir la documentación necesaria por parte de esta empresa, el encargo recayó en el Circo Italiano, que, según el diario, no utiliza animales.

"Llevamos seis años sin utilizar ningún animal en nuestros espectáculos", ha comentado a El Correo Ricard Panadès, director de la gira.

Los circos lo tienen cada vez más difícil para explotar animales salvajes o silvestres en sus actuaciones: al menos 475 municipios, entre los que se encuentran el grueso de las principales ciudades del país, y cuatro comunidades autónomas, a las que van a sumarse Aragón y el País Valencià, han prohibido su utilización en espectáculos circenses dentro de sus territorios, una reivindicación del movimiento animalista que está logrando convertirse en mayoritaria.

Esas cifras suponen que la explotación de animales en circos está vetada, o en vías de estarlo, en municipios y comunidades en los que residen más de 29 millones de personas, casi dos tercios de los 46,5 habitantes censados en el país.

