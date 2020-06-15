Estás leyendo: El bulo del cardenal Cañizares sobre la vacuna contra la covid-19: "Se está haciendo a base de fetos abortados"

Bulo covid-19 El bulo del cardenal Cañizares sobre la vacuna contra la covid-19: "Se está haciendo a base de fetos abortados"

Antonio Cañizares afirma que se trata de una "obra del diablo".

El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia y vicepresidente de la CEE, Antonio Cañizares.- EFE
El cardenal arzobispo de València, Antonio Cañizares, ha cargado este domingo en la misa del Corpus Christi contra la investigación para la vacuna contra la covid-19 asegurando que "se está haciendo a base de fetos abortados", según recoge el diario Levante-EMV.

"Nos encontramos ante una dolorosísima noticia, se está haciendo a base de fetos abortados, no podemos alabarlo ni bendecirlo, todo lo contrario. Primero se le mata y después se le manipula. Tenemos una desgracia más, obra del diablo, porque el diablo existe", mintió Cañizares a los presentes.

En la misa también afirmó que "la Iglesia es eucaristía, es amor, no es una ONG. Las obras de caridad no son una actividad más de la Iglesia, la actividad esencial de la Iglesia".

El pasado mes de mayo el cardenal decidió ignorar el estado de alarma y abrió la basílica de València pese a que la Comunitat Valenciana se encontraba en la fase cero de la desescalada y no estaba permitido la celebración de actos públicos.

