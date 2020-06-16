MADRID
El presidente de la Universidad Católica de Murcia, José Luis Mendoza, se suma al delirio de las teorías conspirativas sobre la covid-19 y asegura que el virus es obra "del anticristo". Lo hizo durante el acto de celebración de San Antonio de Padua el pasado sábado, en donde carga contra Bill Gates y George Soros al calificarlos de "esclavos de satanás".
Sobre el coronavirus, asegura que está provocada "por las fuerzas del mal. Las fuerzas oscuras del mal. En cada generación aparece el anticristo y aquellos que le sirven con gran poder queriendo usurpar el nombre de Dios".
José Luis Mendoza se une a Miguel Bosé o Enrique Bunbury al sostener que Bill Gates pretende controlar a toda la población mundial a través de la vacuna contra la covid-19. "¿Por qué Bill Gates y George Soros anuncian hace años que se avecina el coronavirus? Quieren controlarnos con un chips para controlar nuestra voluntad. Pero, ¡qué se han creído, esclavos y servidores de satanás. No les tengáis miedo!", afirmó Mendoza.
En 2015, el cofundador de Microsoft, Bill Gates, alertó sobre una posible crisis sanitaria causada por una pandemia durante una charla TED. Un aviso que realizó por los estudios llevados a cabo por la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates sobre el ébola.
Sin embargo, otro estudio la Universidad de Hong Kong de 2007 advertía de que los coronavirus de murciélagos eran una "bomba de relojería" en China. "No debe ignorarse la posibilidad de que el SARS y otros nuevos virus reaparezcan en animales o laboratorios y, por consiguiente, la necesidad de estar preparados", alertaban los investigadores en la revista Clinical Microbiology Reviews.
