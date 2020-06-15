Estás leyendo: Bunbury desata la polémica al apoyar la teoría de la conspiración contra Bill Gates

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia del coronavirus Bunbury desata la polémica al apoyar la teoría de la conspiración contra Bill Gates 

El cantante sigue así los planteamientos de Miguel Bosé, quien también los últimos días ha apoyado públicamente que la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates quiere implantar microchips en sus vacunas contra el coronavirus para así controlar a toda la población vacunada a través del 5G.

Bunbury lanzará su nuevo disco el 29 de mayo
Bunbury pospuso en marzo el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum, 'Posible', previsto inicialmente para el 17 de abril, "debido a las circunstancias actuales de la pandemia global del coronavirus". (ARCHIVO)

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Enrique Bunbury ha desatado la polémica y ha llegado a ser trending topic al apoyar en su cuenta de Twitter la campaña global #ExposeBillGates, que defiende la teoría conspirativa de que Bill Gates pretende controlar a toda la población mundial a través de la vacuna contra el coronavirus.

"Extiende la verdad sobre la agenda de Bill Gates", dice el cartel de la campaña compartido por el músico, desatando así el debate entre sus millones de seguidores, que han dejado más de 350 mensajes como respuesta.

No es la primera vez que Bunbury se adhiere a esta teoría conspirativa que plantea que la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates quiere implantar microchips en sus vacunas contra el coronavirus para así controlar a toda la población vacunada a través del 5G.

El pasado mes de mayo, el músico español compartió un vídeo al respecto con un mensaje: "Un poco de info. How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health".

Bunbury parece así seguir los planteamientos de Miguel Bosé, quien también los últimos días ha apoyado públicamente esta misma teoría contra el cofundador de Microsoft.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público