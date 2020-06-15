madridActualizado:
Enrique Bunbury ha desatado la polémica y ha llegado a ser trending topic al apoyar en su cuenta de Twitter la campaña global #ExposeBillGates, que defiende la teoría conspirativa de que Bill Gates pretende controlar a toda la población mundial a través de la vacuna contra el coronavirus.
"Extiende la verdad sobre la agenda de Bill Gates", dice el cartel de la campaña compartido por el músico, desatando así el debate entre sus millones de seguidores, que han dejado más de 350 mensajes como respuesta.
No es la primera vez que Bunbury se adhiere a esta teoría conspirativa que plantea que la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates quiere implantar microchips en sus vacunas contra el coronavirus para así controlar a toda la población vacunada a través del 5G.
El pasado mes de mayo, el músico español compartió un vídeo al respecto con un mensaje: "Un poco de info. How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health".
Bunbury parece así seguir los planteamientos de Miguel Bosé, quien también los últimos días ha apoyado públicamente esta misma teoría contra el cofundador de Microsoft.
