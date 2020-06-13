Miguel Bosé, que hace unos días fue noticia tras apoyar la teoría de la conspiración al asegurar que los Gobiernos ya sabían los daños de la covid-19, volvió a la carga hace unos días contra las vacunas, el único remedio que puede evitar que la Tierra se quede estancada en la nueva normalidad para siempre.
La farmacéutica GAVI, para quien no lo sepa, es propiedad de la fundación BILL & MELINDA GATES, los especialistas en vacunas fallidas que tantas víctimas han causado alrededor del mundo. India les ha expulsado y denunciado. África aún acarrea sus consecuencias. Kenia ha destapado pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd
— Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020
El hilo de tuits, que han sido desacreditados por varios científicos a través de redes sociales, ha generado una buena ristra de chistes, entre otros, este que acumula más de 10.000 retuits.
Miguel Bosé está cometiendo el mismo error con las vacunas que con los impuestos: pensar que son opcionales.
— Miguel Campos (@mcamposgalan) June 11, 2020
Este tuit hace referencia a cuando Miguel Bosé se incorporó el pasado 2018 a la lista de morosos con Hacienda, con una deuda de Miguel Bosé alcanza 1.869.096 euros.
Muchos han aplaudido la broma contra el cantante, que últimamente no para de hacer publicaciones polémicas.
Desde Valladolid se ha escuchado la onda expansiva del Zasca. ????????????
— Héctor Prieto (@Beliagal) June 12, 2020
Es fácil caer en demagogias, lo difícil es dedicarle media hora al tema, o incluso menos, hasta descubrir que las vacunas son cuestionadas por contener aluminio y mercurio.
— Kufikiria (@kufikiria) June 12, 2020
Todo obedece a una estrategia, no hagáis caso. Hasta que no le ofrezcan presentar Cine de barrio no va a parar.
— JC (@teclas_y_tapas) June 12, 2020
Los nanobots nos controlan! pic.twitter.com/X3VushsOuQ
— Sergio (@SerjisS) June 12, 2020
