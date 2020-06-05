Diario Público
"Y el premio 'cuñado de la semana' es para...": Miguel Bosé dice que el coronavirus es "la gran mentira de los Gobiernos"

6,6 millones de contagios y 391.00 muertes en el mundo, 27.133 sólo en España. Pues todo esto para Miguel Bosé es "la gran mentira de los Gobiernos".

El artista español ha publicado en las últimas horas este tuit: "Suiza, como los países nórdicos de Europa saben desde el principio de la gran mentira de los gobiernos, el de España incluido". El tuit incluye un vídeo supuestamente grabado en suiza donde la gente parece hacer vida normal.

El Gobierno de este país anunció el 29 de mayo que iba a flexibilizar las restricciones. Pero aún no se sabe si esas medidas continuarán. En Suiza ha habido más de 30.000 casos de covid-19 y más de 1.600 muertos.

El artista español lleva tiempo abonado a todas las teorías conspiranoicas que se le ponen a tiro. Y es que, claro, que te Andy Warhol te haga la portada de un disco endiosa mucho.

Ya le hemos visto publicar tuits absolutamente estrambóticos, como uno con un vídeo donde se acusa a Bill Gates de aliarse con "fuerzas demoníacas" para "manipular y abusar de la humanidad" mediante las vacunas. También se ha apuntado uno de los bulos más disparatados de los últimos tiempos, el que acusa a las redes 5G de ser la causa del coronavirus.

Su nuevo tuit ha provocado un torrente de reacciones:

