"Y el premio 'cuñado de la semana' es para...": Miguel Bosé dice que el coronavirus es "la gran mentira de los Gobiernos"

6,6 millones de contagios y 391.00 muertes en el mundo, 27.133 sólo en España. Pues todo esto para Miguel Bosé es "la gran mentira de los Gobiernos".
El artista español ha publicado en las últimas horas este tuit: "Suiza, como los países nórdicos de Europa saben desde el principio de la gran mentira de los gobiernos, el de España incluido". El tuit incluye un vídeo supuestamente grabado en suiza donde la gente parece hacer vida normal.
SUIZA, COMO LOS PAÍSES NÓRDICOS DE EUROPA SABEN DESDE EL PRINCIPIO DE LA GRAN MENTIRA DE LOS GOBIERNOS, EL DE ESPAÑA INCLUíDO.
???????? https://t.co/4BhPTkcgcA
— Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 4, 2020
El Gobierno de este país anunció el 29 de mayo que iba a flexibilizar las restricciones. Pero aún no se sabe si esas medidas continuarán. En Suiza ha habido más de 30.000 casos de covid-19 y más de 1.600 muertos.
El artista español lleva tiempo abonado a todas las teorías conspiranoicas que se le ponen a tiro. Y es que, claro, que te Andy Warhol te haga la portada de un disco endiosa mucho.
Ya le hemos visto publicar tuits absolutamente estrambóticos, como uno con un vídeo donde se acusa a Bill Gates de aliarse con "fuerzas demoníacas" para "manipular y abusar de la humanidad" mediante las vacunas. También se ha apuntado uno de los bulos más disparatados de los últimos tiempos, el que acusa a las redes 5G de ser la causa del coronavirus.
Ya era hora de que alguien hablara claro. Gracias Laura.
????????https://t.co/IrjORXLmIg
— Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) April 24, 2020
Miguel Bosé a pasado de culpar al 5G del coronavirus en marzo a negar su existencia en junio. pic.twitter.com/qz86OSre5D
— CapAp ???????? (@CapitanApio) June 5, 2020
Su nuevo tuit ha provocado un torrente de reacciones:
Señor @BoseOfficial, el personal sanitario de su país, tiene un mensaje para usted. pic.twitter.com/04Mp38qzkA
— Doming????rtega (En Casa????) (@domingo1973) June 5, 2020
Su madre murió por coronavirus, pero es todo mentira.https://t.co/yzpjqw0o6j
— Els quatre gats (@Els_quatre_gats) June 5, 2020
Miguel Bosé cree que el #COVIDー19 y los impuestos son mentira
— Joaquín ????️???????????? (@quinfernandezz) June 5, 2020
Miguel Bosé diciendo que los reptilianos nos invaden.
Y que la tierra es plana.
— Antonio ???? (@antsallan) June 5, 2020
-El Covid no existe. Es como Los Reyes Magos, el Ratoncito Pérez, los dinosaurios y la evolución.
-¿Qué dices, Miguel Bosé?
-¡YO QUÉ SÉ YA!
— Mascarpone ???????? (@mascarponejaja) June 5, 2020
Qué vergüenza. Entonces mi padre murió de mentira?? Voy a ir al cementerio a decirselo. Eres escoria, Miguel Bosé.
— Beltxi Romanescu (@BeltxiRomanescu) June 5, 2020
Dile eso a los miles de familiares de tus compatriotas muertos
— Τati ???? ???? (@Tati_Reloaded) June 4, 2020
La madre de Miguel Bosé murió de coronavirus, ha participado en conciertos online para recaudar fondos contra él...????♂️
— Christian Sellés (@chselles) June 5, 2020
Y el premio a "cuñao de la semana es para Miguel Bosé. pic.twitter.com/Lpn4ljZFnM
— Sospechoso Habitual®???? (@almosa75) June 5, 2020
No os riáis de Miguel Bosé, igual es que lo ha leído en algún informe de la Guardia Civil.
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) June 5, 2020
Girauta, Miguel Bosé y Andrea Levy un viernes de junio de 2020. pic.twitter.com/DYFUBhYGeY
— RadioSick (@RadioSick) June 5, 2020
