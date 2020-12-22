Estás leyendo: El buque nuclear ruso averiado se aleja de la costa gallega y se disipa el temor a un nuevo 'Prestige'

Alerta marítima El buque nuclear ruso averiado se aleja de la costa gallega y se disipa el temor a un nuevo 'Prestige'

El 'Sevmorput' sigue rumbo a San Petersburgo sin novedad tras navegar a 50 millas de la costa coruñesa, en alerta amarilla por fuentes vientos.

Carguero Sevmorput
Imagen de archivo del carguero Sevmorput. Archivo / Archivo

El buque ruso de propulsión nuclear Sevmorput, que permanece con una avería mecánica, se aleja de Galicia sin novedad pese a la alerta amarilla por fuentes vientos que azotaban la costa coruñesa. Tras haber navegado esta pasada madrugada a 50 millas de la costa gallega, el buque, que en los últimos días había mostrado una navegación errática, disparando todas las alertas en Galicia y  Portugal –había temor a un nuevo caso Prestige–, sigue su rumbo a San Petesburgo a una velocidad media de entre 10 y 11 nudos, aún supervisado por la Dirección General de la Marina Mercante (DGMM) y Salvamento Marítimo hasta que se haya alejado lo suficiente de las costas españolas

El carguero ruso tiene previsto atracar en su destino el 31 de diciembre. Pese a su avería de momento no  ha registrado ningún incidente. La semana pasada, sin embargo, la semana pasada se dispararon todas las alarmas cuando, mientras navegaba frente a Canarias, tuvo que ser evacuado su capitán debido a un cuadro de meningitis al tiempo el buque mostraba una singladura errática y sospechosa por una avería en la hélice.

La semana pasada, cuando navegaba por la zona marítima de Canarias, la misma Dirección General de la Marina Mercante solicitó al capitán del Sevmorput que "enviara formalmente por escrito la situación en la que se encontraba el buque desde el punto de vista técnico-náutico y si a bordo del buque había algún tipo de emergencia radiológica".

"El capitán del buque ruso ha confirmado que navega con 98 tripulantes a bordo y transporta carga general, indicando a su vez que en este momento están esperando que mejoren las condiciones meteorológicas en las zonas de tránsito hacia el punto de destino, en San Petersburgo", informaron entonces fuentes de la Dirección General de la Marina Mercante.

