Estás leyendo: Ocho detenidos en La Línea por las protestas contra la supuesta denegación de auxilio de la Policía tras un naufragio mortal

Público
Público

Cádiz Ocho detenidos en La Línea por las protestas contra la supuesta denegación de auxilio de la Policía tras un naufragio mortal 

Las manifestaciones se iniciaron a raíz de la denuncia de familiares de las víctimas de omisión de auxilio por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad. La embarcación donde navegaban los dos linenses zozobró cuando presuntamente estaban supliendo de gasolina a dos narcolanchas. 

02/01/2021. Unos ciclistas pasan por la frontera con Gibraltar, en la Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz, este jueves. - EFE
Unos ciclistas pasan por la frontera con Gibraltar, en la Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz. A. Carrasco Ragel / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en las últimas horas a ocho personas en La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) por su participación en las protestas registrados tras el naufragio del pasado lunes que costó la vida a dos linenses, de 19 y 51 años, que usaban su embarcación presuntamente para surtir de gasolina a narcolanchas.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, siete de las detenciones se practicaron en el municipio en la tarde de este jueves, mientras que la octava se ha producido esta madrugada. Todos los arrestados están relacionados con las manifestaciones, entre los que ha habido barricadas con fuego en varios puntos de la ciudad, lanzamiento de piedras a efectivos policiales e incluso disparos de arma de fuego, uno de los cuales impactó en un furgón sin que se produjeran daños personales.

Además de estas ocho detenciones, se ha tomado declaración a otras personas presuntamente vinculadas con los disturbios.Las citadas fuentes no han precisado de qué acciones se acusa a los detenidos, que pasarán a disposición judicial.

Los dos vecinos de La Línea de la Concepción murieron tras naufragar la embarcación en la que navegaban por el estrecho de Gibraltar, supuestamente después de llevar combustible a alguna narcolancha, y las protestas se iniciaron a raíz de la denuncia de familiares de las víctimas de omisión de auxilio por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad en el momento del naufragio, lo que ha sido desmentido por las autoridades.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público