madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha detenido en las últimas horas a ocho personas en La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) por su participación en las protestas registrados tras el naufragio del pasado lunes que costó la vida a dos linenses, de 19 y 51 años, que usaban su embarcación presuntamente para surtir de gasolina a narcolanchas.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, siete de las detenciones se practicaron en el municipio en la tarde de este jueves, mientras que la octava se ha producido esta madrugada. Todos los arrestados están relacionados con las manifestaciones, entre los que ha habido barricadas con fuego en varios puntos de la ciudad, lanzamiento de piedras a efectivos policiales e incluso disparos de arma de fuego, uno de los cuales impactó en un furgón sin que se produjeran daños personales.
Además de estas ocho detenciones, se ha tomado declaración a otras personas presuntamente vinculadas con los disturbios.Las citadas fuentes no han precisado de qué acciones se acusa a los detenidos, que pasarán a disposición judicial.
Los dos vecinos de La Línea de la Concepción murieron tras naufragar la embarcación en la que navegaban por el estrecho de Gibraltar, supuestamente después de llevar combustible a alguna narcolancha, y las protestas se iniciaron a raíz de la denuncia de familiares de las víctimas de omisión de auxilio por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad en el momento del naufragio, lo que ha sido desmentido por las autoridades.
