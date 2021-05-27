madridActualizado:
Existe un 90% de probabilidades de que al menos un año del lustro 2021-2025 sea el más cálido del que se tiene registro y se esperan para el periodo aumentos respecto a los niveles preindustriales de entre 0,9 y 1,8 grados, advierte hoy un informe presentado por la Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMM).
El estudio de probabilidades, elaborado con datos de la Oficina Meteorológica del Reino Unido, reduce al 40% las posibilidades de que la temperatura media en el lustro supere en 1,5 grados los niveles preindustriales (límite recomendado por el Acuerdo de París), aunque la OMM alerta de que ese riesgo aumenta con el tiempo.
En 2020 se registró un aumento de la temperatura global de 1,2 grados respecto a los niveles preindustriales, una cifra muy similar a la de 2016, por ahora el año más caluroso del que se tiene registro. El Acuerdo de París fijó el objetivo de mantener el aumento de la temperatura mundial en este siglo "muy por debajo" de los 2 gradosº, aunque pide proseguir los esfuerzos para mantener ese calentamiento global por debajo de los 1,5 grados.
El informe presentado hoy por la OMM considera asimismo altamente probable que aumente la temperatura en todas las regiones, salvo en partes de los océanos meridionales y del Atlántico Norte.
También prevé un aumento de las precipitaciones en latitudes altas y en la región del Sahel, así como un mayor número de ciclones tropicales en el Atlántico, tras un 2020 en el que ya hubo una incidencia sin precedentes de estos fenómenos meteorológicos, con treinta tormentas de ese tipo en la región.
