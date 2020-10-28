Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre por grabar con una cámara oculta a mujeres mientras se duchaban

La investigación se inició el pasado viernes tras la denuncia de una joven en la comisaría del madrileño distrito de Moratalaz tras descubrir una cámara oculta colocada en el baño en un dispositivo que simulaba ser un cargador portátil.

madrid

europa press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un individuo como presunto responsable de un delito contra la intimidad por obtener imágenes mediante cámara oculta de varias mujeres mientras se duchaban, ha informado la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid. 

Según los investigadores, el individuo se aprovechó de la relación de amistad con la mujer para colocar el dispositivo y grabar tanto a la denunciante como a su compañera de piso.

Filmó a otras mujeres

Posteriormente se pudo averiguar que además filmó a otras mujeres que practicaban actividades deportivas junto a la denunciante y que debido al cierre de los vestuarios y duchas de las instalaciones deportivas por las restricciones sanitarias, acudían al domicilio de la joven para asearse.

Hasta el momento han localizado a nueve víctimas que han formulado la correspondiente denuncia

Los agentes han intervenido un dispositivo de grabación, una tarjeta de memoria y dos dispositivos de almacenamiento portátiles que están siendo analizados.

Hasta el momento han localizado a nueve víctimas que han formulado la correspondiente denuncia. La investigación continúa abierta para investigar tanto el destino que se daba a las grabaciones como la posible existencia de otras víctimas.

