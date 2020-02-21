Estás leyendo: El Consejo General de Enfermería denuncia que los disfraces de 'enfermera sexy' son "insultantes y ofensivos"

Carnavales El Consejo General de Enfermería denuncia que los disfraces de 'enfermera sexy' son "insultantes y ofensivos"

El organismo ha afirmado que "no hace falta ofender a cientos de miles de profesionales" para disfrutar del Carnaval. 

Disfraces de 'enfermera sexy' en Amazon./ Amazon
Disfraces de 'enfermera sexy' en Amazon. / AMAZON

madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Consejo General de Enfermería (CGE) mostró este viernes su indignación ante la proliferación de disfraces de "enfermera sexy que, como cada año por estas fechas", inundan las ciudades españolas con motivo del carnaval.

En un comunicado, pidió a los ciudadanos que no compren "este producto, que insulta a unas profesionales que cuidan de ellos cuando están enfermos". Además, exigió su retirada de centros y plataformas comerciales, algo que en 2019 hizo la cadena de supermercados Carrefour.

Según el presidente del CGE, Florentino Pérez Raya, "no hace falta ofender a cientos de miles de profesionales que se dejan la vida por sus pacientes estos días para pasarlo bien". "La sociedad ha evolucionado y semejante disfraz debe ser repudiado por todos", concluyó.

