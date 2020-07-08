MADRIDActualizado:
La Policía Nacional y los Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid han desalojado a los 200 obreros que había este mediodía trabajando en la obra de edificación del rascacielos Caleido, la quinta torre de Castellana Norte, por un escape de gas provocado por la rotura accidental de una tubería, ha informado a Europa Press una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
Los hechos han tenido lugar pasadas las 13 horas de este miércoles en dicha lugar. Varios obreros han perforado accidentalmente una tubería de gas de unos 40 centímetros de diámetro situada al aire libre, lo que ha provocado una fuerte propagación del gas.
Tras la comunicación, como medida preventiva la Policía Nacional y luego los Bomberos de Madrid han desalojado a los trabajadores. No se han desalojado las otras cuatro torres ni más edificios de la zona.
Hasta el lugar también se ha desplazado también una ambulancia del Summa-112 en preventivo, aunque no han tenido que atender a ningún herido. Ahora está a la espera de que lleguen los técnicos de la compañía de gas. En principio, al estar al aire libre el riesgo de explosión es bajo. No obstante, la zona se ha acordonado y se ha cortado el tráfico en los túneles.
