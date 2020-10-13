barcelonaActualizado:
El comité del Plan de Emergencias de Protección Civil (Procicat) de Catalunya ha aprobado este miércoles cerrar todos los bares y restaurantes de la comunidad durante 15 días, reducir el aforo de los centros comerciales al 30% y el de los gimnasios al 50% para intentar contener el avance de la epidemia de covid-19.
El Gobierno catalán ha convocado para las 13:30 horas de este miércoles una rueda de prensa para informar de estas nuevas medidas restrictivas, que también incluyen dejar de dar clases presenciales en las universidades y suspender durante dos semanas todas las competiciones deportivas catalanas -federadas, escolares o privadas- para atajar la escalada de los contagios.
La situación epidémica en Catalunya se ha agravado este miércoles con la suma en las últimas 24 horas de 1.620 nuevos contagios, 23 fallecidos y 40 nuevos hospitalizados, con lo que ya son en total 1.024 los pacientes de la covid-19 ingresados, 189 de ellos en la UCI, 17 más que ayer, el mismo número que había el 26 de mayo.
La patronal recurrirá
La Federación Catalana de Asociaciones de Actividades de Restauración y Musicales (Fecasarm) ha anunciado que recurrirá ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) el cierre o la limitación horaria de bares y restaurantes si finalmente el Govern aprueba la medida.
Según ha advertido la Fecasarm en un comunicado, la entidad solicitará al TSJC, como medida cautelarísima, la suspensión de la vigencia de la resolución, por considerarla "desproporcionada y arbitraria".
El Govern informará este miércoles de nuevas restricciones para contener lo que ya se considera "segunda explosión" de coronavirus, como suspender clases presenciales en las universidades, instar a las empresas a incrementar el teletrabajo y ampliar las restricciones de aforo y horarios a bares y restaurantes.
(Habrá ampliación)
