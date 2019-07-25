Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Precio del tabaco Catalunya exhorta al Gobierno a duplicar el precio del tabaco para reducir su consumo

El secretario de Salud Pública de la Generalitat, Joan Guix, ha defendido que el incremento es una medida "esencial" y que se debe estudiar si se aumenta a través de los impuestos o fijando este precio mínimo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La OMS exhorta a los gobiernos a aumentar el impuesto al tabaco para reducir su consumo. | Foto: EFE

Imagen de recurso. | Foto: EFE

La Generalitat defiende fijar un precio mínimo del tabaco que doble el actual, algo que depende del Gobierno central, han señalado fuentes de la Conselleria de Salud. Lo ha dicho este lunes el secretario de Salud Pública de la Generalitat, Joan Guix, en un debate del ciclo 'Catalunya Futur' de La Vanguardia, en el que también ha participado la consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés.

Guix ha defendido que el incremento del precio del tabaco es "esencial" y que se debe estudiar si se aumenta a través de los impuestos o fijando este precio mínimo. Ha abogado por hacerlo fijando este mínimo, que cree que debe ser elevado y que debe huir de la imagen de que se trata de una medida recaudatoria, porque sería una medida de salud.

La Conselleria está elaborando una nueva ley de adicciones que plantea prohibir fumar en instalaciones deportivas al aire libre, en el exterior de paradas de transporte público y en vehículos privados, entre otros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad