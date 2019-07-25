La Generalitat defiende fijar un precio mínimo del tabaco que doble el actual, algo que depende del Gobierno central, han señalado fuentes de la Conselleria de Salud. Lo ha dicho este lunes el secretario de Salud Pública de la Generalitat, Joan Guix, en un debate del ciclo 'Catalunya Futur' de La Vanguardia, en el que también ha participado la consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés.
Guix ha defendido que el incremento del precio del tabaco es "esencial" y que se debe estudiar si se aumenta a través de los impuestos o fijando este precio mínimo. Ha abogado por hacerlo fijando este mínimo, que cree que debe ser elevado y que debe huir de la imagen de que se trata de una medida recaudatoria, porque sería una medida de salud.
La Conselleria está elaborando una nueva ley de adicciones que plantea prohibir fumar en instalaciones deportivas al aire libre, en el exterior de paradas de transporte público y en vehículos privados, entre otros.
