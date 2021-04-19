Estás leyendo: Un presunto cazador ilegal muere aplastado por una estampida de elefantes en Sudáfrica

El fallecido intentaba escapar del parque Nacional de Kruger junto a otros dos hombres, uno de ellos fue arrestado y al tercero aún lo buscan las autoridades.

Una manada de elefantes en una foto de archivo.
Una manada de elefantes en una foto de archivo. Pixabay

Un presunto cazador ilegal de elefantes ha muerto aplastado por una estampida mientras intentaba escapar del parque Nacional de Kruger, en Sudáfrica.  El individuo huía de la guardia del parque acompañado de dos cómplices cuando cruzaron sus caminos con un grupo de elefantes y sus crías, según ha informado Parques Nacionales de Sudáfrica.

Uno de los cómplices fue arrestado y las autoridades todavía buscan al tercer hombre, según ha hecho saber un ejecutivo del parque, identificado como Gareth Coleman, en la cuenta de Twitter de la reserva.

Las autoridades recuperaron un rifle de caza, un hacha y una bolsa con munición y otros suministros probablemente usados en la recogida ilegal de marfil, prohibida terminantemente por los convenios internacionales. El parque de Kruger es una de las principales reservas del continente, conocida por su abundancia de elefantes, leones, rinocerontes, leopardos y búfalos.

El parque Kruger es uno de los Parques Nacionales de mayor extensión en el mundo. Tiene más de dos millones de hectáreas con fauna de la sabana como leones, cebras, guepardos, ñus, búfalos, elefantes y gacelas. En el parque hay caza legal, pero está controlada. Una de las amenazas del parque son los cazadores furtivos, que persiguen elefantes y rinocerontes por el marfil.

El parque se encuentra localizado al noreste de Sudáfrica, en la franja que limita con Mozambique y se extiende de norte a sur desde la frontera con Zimbabue hasta casi los límites con Zwazilandia.

