Cepa mexicana México estudia la posible aparición de una cepa mexicana del coronavirus

Científicos mexicanos investigan una posible nueva cepa de la covid-19 que habría nacido en el estado de Jalisco después de que cuatro contagiados presentaran una mutación del virus, pero descartan que se trate de la cepa sudafricana o brasileña.

Una experta investiga la supuesta cepa mexicana
Una experta investiga la supuesta cepa mexicana en Guadalajara, México  REUTERS

madrid

Autoridades y científicos mexicanos investigan una posible nueva cepa del coronavirus que habría nacido en el estado de Jalisco y que se sumaría a otras mutaciones surgidas en el Reino Unido, Brasil o Sudáfrica. 

El director general del Centro Nacional de Programas Preventivos y Control de Enfermedades, Ruy López Ridaura, ha detallado este domingo durante una conferencia de prensa que las autoridades que se está investigando si las mutaciones halladas en cuatro casos de coronavirus de Jalisco suponen una nueva cepa y, de ser así, qué características tendría.

López Ridaura ha explicado que las autoridades están en contacto con la Universidad de Guadalajara para evaluar si la mutación podría tener un peso epidemiológico, tal y como recoge el diario local Milenio.

Descartan que se trate de la cepa sudafricana

"Lo que se debe definir es qué características tiene, si esta cepa tiene algo diferente y la prioridad es buscar si son más virulentas, si la enfermedad es más grave, requiere un estudio serio", ha puntualizado el director. 

Este fin de semana, en el estado de Jalisco se han detectado cuatro casos que, inicialmente, se creían de la cepa sudafricana del virus, aunque tras descartar esta primera hipótesis, se estudia si podría tratarse de una nueva variante.

"Tenemos que hacer más estudios. Lo que podemos confirmar es que sí detectamos la mutación E484K, y esto es un hallazgo importante, ya que no había sido reportada en México. Sin embargo, se requieren estudios más profundos como la secuenciación, así como el análisis de más muestras positivas para determinar la prevalencia de esa mutación en Jalisco", apuntan desde la Universidad de Guadalajara que alertó de una mutación del virus

Mientras continúan las investigaciones, el Ministerio de Salud de México ha notificado este miércoles 1.707 fallecidos por coronavirus y 12.153 nuevos casos, que han elevado a 1.886.245 los positivos confirmados desde que estalló la pandemia.

