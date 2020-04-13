Estás leyendo: Los incendios se abren paso en Chernóbil por décimo día consecutivo

Chernóbil Los incendios se abren paso en Chernóbil por décimo día consecutivo

Varios expertos medioambientales temen que las llamas remuevan las cenizas radiactivas que se encuentran en el suelo de esta zona ucraniana.

Imagen de los incendios cerca de la zona radiactiva de Chernóbil. / Reuters
Imagen de los incendios cerca de la zona radiactiva de Chernóbil. / Reuters

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Más de 400 bomberos continúan luchando contra los incendios forestales en la zona de exclusión de Chernóbil por décimo día consecutivo y ante el aumento de la radiación en la zona.

Aunque se desconoce la extensión de las llamas, las autoridades estiman que el fuego ha avanzado hasta cubrir al menos unas 3.500 hectáreas.

A pesar de que el Servicio Estatal de Emergencia continúa asegurando en un breve comunicado que el nivel de radiación es "admisible", para Egor Firsov, alto cargo de Medio Ambiente, los incendios han provocado un significativo aumento de la radiación en la zona hasta un nivel 16 veces por encima de lo normal y muchos temen que la contaminación llegue a la capital, Kiev.

Imagen de los incendios cerca de la zona radiactiva de Chernóbil II. / Reuters

A él se suman varios expertos medioambientales, que temen que las llamas remuevan las cenizas radiactivas que se encuentran en el suelo en una zona en la que la sequedad del terreno y el fuerte viento han contribuido a propagar los incendios.

Si bien las autoridades ucranianas consideraron en un primer momento que el principal foco de los incendios --la mayoría de ellos registrados en la provincia de Kiev-- se produjo a raíz de la quema controlada llevada a cabo por agricultores de la zona, las autoridades están investigando a un joven de 27 años que podría haber provocado al menos uno de los incendios.

El accidente nuclear de Chernóbil, que tuvo lugar el 26 de abril de 1986 cuando se produjeron varias explosiones y un incendio generalizado en la planta nuclear Vladimir Ilich Lenin, es considero el mayor desastre nuclear de la historia.

