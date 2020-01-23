Estás leyendo: China confirma 571 casos de neumonía por el coronavirus

Nuevo coronavirus

China confirma 571 casos de neumonía por el coronavirus

Un total de 5.897 personas han tenido contacto directo con los afectados. El virus se ha extendido a Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwán, Estados Unidos, Japón y la República de Corea.

Pasajeros portan máscarillas en Shanghái. EFE
Pasajeros portan máscarillas en Shanghái. EFE

pekín

europa press

La Comisión Nacional de Salud de China ha anunciado este jueves que los casos de neumonía causada por el nuevo tipo de coronavirus (2019-nCoV) se cifran en 571, repartidos en 25 regiones del país, y que se sospecha de 393 casos.

El nuevo coronavirus, diagnosticado por primera vez en la ciudad de Wuhan, ha causado la muerte de 17 personas, todas en la provincia central china de Hubei.
Hasta el momento, el virus se ha extendido a las regiones de Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwán, Estados Unidos, Japón y la República de Corea, donde en todos ellos se ha diagnosticado un caso. Por su parte, Tailandia ha confirmado tres casos.

Por otro lado, se ha reconocido a un total de 5.897 personas que han tenido contacto directo con los afectados, de acuerdo con las cifras de la comisión. De ellas, 4.928 están en observación médica, mientras que otras 969 han sido dadas de alta.

En este contexto, las autoridades de la localidad epicentro del coronavirus, Wuhan, han anunciado este miércoles el cierre del transporte público como medida de contención de la enfermedad. Asimismo, el Gobierno ha pedido a aquellos que viven en la ciudad que no abandonen la zona y ha informado de que las estaciones de tren y el aeropuerto permanecerán cerrados.

Los coronavirus son una gran familia de virus respiratorios que pueden causar enfermedades que van desde el resfriado común hasta el síndrome respiratorio de Medio Oriente y el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SARS).

Los signos y síntomas clínicos de los pacientes informados en este grupo son principalmente fiebre, con algunos que tienen dificultad para respirar y radiografías de tórax que muestran infiltrados pulmonares bilaterales. Según el conocimiento que se tiene actualmente del nuevo coronavirus, el período de incubación puede extenderse hasta unos 14 días, de acuerdo con un plan de prevención y control publicado el miércoles por las autoridades sanitarias chinas.

