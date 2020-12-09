madrid
La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) ha denunciado que ha sido objeto de un ciberataque este miércoles, por lo que ha puesto en marcha una investigación en cooperación con las autoridades policiales.
A través de un comunicado, el organismo responsable de evaluar y aprobar medicamentos y vacunas en la Unión Europea ha señalado que, por el momento, no va a informar de los detalles del ataque informático.
"La EMA ha sido objeto de un ciberataque. El organismo ha puesto en marcha rápidamente una investigación completa, en estrecha cooperación con las fuerzas del orden y otras entidades pertinentes. La EMA no puede proporcionar detalles adicionales mientras la investigación esté en curso. Se facilitará más información a su debido tiempo", reza el comunicado.
Este ciberataque se produce en el marco de la evaluación por parte de la EMA de las vacunas contra la covid. La autoridad europea decidirá el 29 de diciembre si da su aprobación a la vacuna de Pfizer y el 12 de enero sobre la de Moderna.
