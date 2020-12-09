Estás leyendo: La Agencia Europea del Medicamento denuncia un ciberataque

La EMA ha puesto en marcha una investigación en cooperación con las autoridades policiales tras conocerse el ataque informático en el marco de evaluación de las vacunas contra la covid.

Una investigadora sostiene un recipiente con uno de los proyectos de vacuna contra la covid. Dado Ruvic / REUTERS

La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA)  ha denunciado que ha sido objeto de un ciberataque este miércoles, por lo que ha puesto en marcha una investigación en cooperación con las autoridades policiales.

A través de un comunicado, el organismo responsable de evaluar y aprobar medicamentos y vacunas en la Unión Europea ha señalado que, por el momento, no va a informar de los detalles del ataque informático.

"La EMA ha sido objeto de un ciberataque. El organismo ha puesto en marcha rápidamente una investigación completa, en estrecha cooperación con las fuerzas del orden y otras entidades pertinentes. La EMA no puede proporcionar detalles adicionales mientras la investigación esté en curso. Se facilitará más información a su debido tiempo", reza el comunicado.

Este ciberataque se produce en el marco de la evaluación por parte de la EMA de las vacunas contra la covid. La autoridad europea decidirá el 29 de diciembre si da su aprobación a la vacuna de Pfizer y el 12 de enero sobre la de Moderna.

