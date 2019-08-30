La Guardia Urbana de Badalona (Barcelona) ha cerrado el acceso a una parte de la playa del Cristall de Badalona y ha prohibido el baño, tras hallarse a unos 15 metros de la costa un artefacto sumergido.
Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Badalona, especialistas de la Guardia Civil se han desplazado al lugar para examinar el origen y las características del artefacto. Protección Civil de la Generalitat ha acordado que ondee la bandera roja para prohibir el baño en la playa del Cristall por este hallazgo.
Se da el caso de que la Guardia Civil localizó el pasado domingo en una playa de la Barceloneta una bomba sin detonar de la Guerra Civil, con 70 kilos de explosivo, que tuvo que ser detonada por la Armada el pasado lunes, tras alejar el proyectil a una milla de la costa y hundirlo a casi 40 metros de profundidad.
