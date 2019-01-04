Público
CIS El paro se mantiene como la principal preocupación de los españoles 

La clase política continúa siendo el segundo problema nacional por delante de la corrupción y el fraude o los problemas económicos, según recoge el barómetro del CIS del mes de diciembre. 

Imagen de archivo de una oficina de Empleo. EFE/Fernando Villar

El desempleo se mantiene como la principal preocupación de los españoles, por delante de la clase política, de la corrupción y el fraude o los problemas económicos, según recoge el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de diciembre.

En concreto, el sondeo publicado este viernes, sitúa a la cabeza de los problemas de los españoles el paro, con un 59,2 por ciento de menciones, ligeramente por encima del barómetro de hace un mes, pero unos puntos por debajo de la senda de todo 2018.

La clase política aparece mencionada como problema por el 29,8 por ciento de los encuestados, situándose como segundo problema nacional como ya hiciera en noviembre, cuando ocupó por primera vez este puesto con un 31,3 por ciento de menciones.

La preocupación de los españoles por la inmigración ha aumentado cuatro puntos en diciembre hasta convertirse en el sexto problema. No obstante, en septiembre fue cuando más preocupó este asunto con respecto a los últimos seis meses, con un 15,6%, coincidiendo con la proliferación del mantra racista del "efecto llamada" tras la llegada del Aquarius.

