El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) publica este viernes el barómetro de diciembre, el primero tras la irrupción de Vox en las elecciones andaluzas. El PSOE mantiene la primera posición, seguido del PP. Ciudadanos tiene el tercer puesto, Unidos Podemos el cuarto y el Vox sigue apareciendo con un porcentaje bajo. Sin embargo, la suma de los partidos de izquierdas llegaría a un 43,8, mientras que la derecha se queda en un 40,7%.
Este mes el CIS sólo ha publicado los datos de "intención de voto" directos, sin aplicar un procedimiento previo con un pronóstico sobre estimación de voto como se realizaron los últimos barómetros. Los datos de este nuevos barómetro sobre el voto emitido no pueden compararse con los anteriores ya que ahora no cuentan con la 'cocina' de José Félix Tezanos que ha sido tan polémica en los últimos meses.
Según el voto directo sobre el voto emitido, el PSOE lograría la primera posición con un 28,9%, el PP un 19,1% que va seguido de Ciudadanos con un 17,9%. Unidos Podemos y sus confluencias consiguen un 13,7% y Vox un 3,7%. Entre los partidos independentistas, ERC sigue ganando a PDeCAT con un 4,7% frente a un 1,4%. Mientras que PNV obtiene un 1,6%, EH Bildu un 1,1% y PACMA un 1,2%.
Mientras que en el voto directo en la encuesta sobre el censo, todas las posiciones se mantienen. El PSOE logra un 21,3%, el PP un 14,1, Ciudadanos un 13,2, Unidos Podemos un 11% y Vox un 2,7%.
