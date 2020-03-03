Estás leyendo: El COI mantiene las fechas previstas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El COI mantiene las fechas previstas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El Comité Olímpico Internacional ha emitido un comunicado en el que anima a los deportistas a "continuar preparando los Juegos" y señala que en todo momento seguirá las recomendaciones de la Organización Mundial de la Salud.

Thomas Bach, presidente del COI, este miércoles en Lausana. /REUTERS
Lausana (Suiza)

Actualizado:

EFE

El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) ha expresado este martes su "total compromiso con el éxito de los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 que tendrán lugar del 24 de julio al 9 de agosto".

El organismo confirma así las fechas previstas inicialmente para la disputa de los Juegos, tras los rumores sobre un posible aplazamiento debido a la propagación del virus COVID-19.

El COI, cuya Ejecutiva está reunida en Lausana (Suiza), ha emitido un comunicado en el que anima a los deportistas a "continuar preparando los Juegos" y señala que en todo momento seguirá las recomendaciones de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

"La Ejecutiva escuchó un informe de todas las medidas tomadas hasta ahora para abordar la situación del coronavirus y mantuvo a continuación un debate exhaustivo", destaca la nota del COI.

El Comité agradece su ayuda a la OMS y elogia los esfuerzos y la flexibilidad de deportistas, federaciones y comités nacionales y gobiernos para adaptarse a los cambios en el calendario deportivo, sobre todo en los torneos clasificatorios para Tokio.

Animan a los deportistas a seguir preparándose

"La Ejecutiva anima a los deportistas a seguir preparando los Juegos y les proporcionará la última información disponible" sobre el virus, añade el comunicado.

Los rumores sobre un posible aplazamiento de los Juegos de Tokio se dispararon este martes después de que la ministra japonesa responsable de los mismos, Seiko Hashimoto, subrayase que el contrato de organización habla del año 2020, sin concretar fechas.

"El COI seguirá las recomendaciones de la OMS, como de la agencia de Naciones Unidas responsable de este asunto", incide el COI. 

