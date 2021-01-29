Estás leyendo: Dos ancianos fallecen en Terrassa por la mala combustión de una caldera

Los bomberos confirmaron que en la vivienda había una alta concentración de monóxido de carbono, mientras que los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para determinar las causas de la muerte de las víctimas.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo policial de los mossos. / EP.

Dos personas han fallecido este jueves por la noche en una vivienda de la calle Grècia de Terrassa, en Barcelona, en la que la mala combustión de una caldera de gasóleo causó una acumulación de monóxido de carbono.

Las víctimas son una mujer de 76 años y un hombre de 81 años y los Bombers de la Generalitat recibieron el aviso del suceso a las 23.22 horas de este jueves, ha informado el cuerpo en un comunicado.

Hasta allí se desplazaron cuatro dotaciones, que confirmaron que en la vivienda había una alta concentración de monóxido de carbono por la mala combustión de la caldera.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra instruyeron diligencias judiciales una vez los bomberos terminaron de ventilar el inmueble, y han abierto una investigación para determinar las causas de la muerte de las víctimas.

También se desplazaron al lugar efectivos de la policía local y del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), que no pudieron hacer nada por salvar la vida de los ancianos.

