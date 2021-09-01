Estás leyendo: "Compromiso cumplido": Darias destaca que España ya ha superado el 70% de la población con la vacuna completa

Pandemia de coronavirus "Compromiso cumplido": Darias destaca que España ya ha superado el 70% de la población con la vacuna completa 

Tras 247 días de campaña de inmunización, la ministra de Sanidad asegura que España se ha convertido en un "referente mundial" en la lucha contra la covid.

Carolina Darias
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, este miércoles en Madrid. Juanjo Martín / EFE

España ha llegado al 70,3% de su población total con la pauta finalizada contra el coronavirus, es decir más de 33,3 millones de ciudadanos con la protección completa que otorgan las vacunas, según datos del Ministerio de Sanidad. "Compromiso cumplido", sentenció en rueda de prensa la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, quien recordó que el pasado abril el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció que este objetivo se alcanzaría antes del final del verano.

"Entenderán que comparta con ustedes la emoción de alcanzar este hito que sitúa a España como referente mundial", abundó la ministra.

Finalmente se ha llegado a un total de 33.376.693 personas con el proceso vacunal completado tras 247 días de campaña de inmunización, que comenzó en España el pasado 27 de diciembre.

En este contexto, diez autonomías (Galicia, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Aragón, País Vasco, Andalucía, Navarra, La Rioja y Canarias) han alcanzado o superado ya este registro.

Si bien el dato es insuficiente para la denominada inmunidad grupal –que los expertos fijan por encima del 90%–, representa un hito en la campaña de cara al proceso de vacunación en los próximos meses, en los que se espera que la Agencia Europea del Medicamente (EMA) autorice los antídotos para los menores de 12 años, grupo que forman algo más de 5,3 millones de niños, el 11% de la población.

