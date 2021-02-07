Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid insiste con las denuncias de sabotaje en el Zendal y acusa a "personas que conocen bien el hospital"

Hospital Isabel Zendal La Comunidad de Madrid insiste con las denuncias de sabotaje en el Zendal y acusa a "personas que conocen bien el hospital"

Ruiz Escudero insiste en que ha desaparecido material sanitario y se han alterado los circuitos de la ropa de los profesionales y las conexiones a Internet.

El consejero de sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. Kiko Huesca / EFE

El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha apuntado este domingo que los "sabotajes" y "robos" en el Hospital de Emergencias Enfermera Isabel Zendal han sido cometidos por "personas que tenían que conocer bien el circuito y funcionamiento" del centro, unos hechos que ha considerado de "extrema gravedad". "Se ha puesto en peligro la seguridad de los profesionales y de los pacientes en determinadas situaciones", ha señalado Ruiz Escudero en una entrevista en Radio Inter.

Ruiz Escudero ha relatado que ha desaparecido material sanitario, se han alterado los circuitos de la ropa de los profesionales "incrementando el riesgo de contagio", y se han alterado las conexiones a Internet de los diferentes módulos, impidiendo a los profesionales sanitarios conocer durante dos horas las constantes vitales de los pacientes. "Se puso en peligro la vida de los pacientes", ha expresado.

La Consejería de Sanidad ha denunciado estos hechos ante la Policía Nacional, que está "comprobando cuadrantes y los momentos en los que se produjeron". Escudero ha criticado que desde la izquierda y sindicatos se cuestione la veracidad de estos actos y se ataque al hospital Isabel Zendal, un centro "perfectamente integrado" en el sistema público de salud madrileño, cuyo objetivo es descongestionar al resto de hospitales madrileños de pacientes con coronavirus, ha aseverado.

