Estás leyendo: La Generalitat valenciana elimina el toque de queda y reabre el ocio nocturno

Público
Público

Pandemia covid La Generalitat valenciana elimina el toque de queda y reabre el ocio nocturno

Ximo Puig asegura que la desescalada será "segura, progresiva y gradual".

Ximo Puig
El presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, en la imagen, junto a la consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló. Kai Försterling / .EFE

valència

Actualizado:

La Comunitat Valenciana elimina desde esta próxima medianoche el toque de queda nocturno que estaba vigente en 68 municipios, incluida la ciudad de València, y permite la reapertura del ocio nocturno hasta las tres de la madrugada, aunque con limitaciones.

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, tras la reunión de la Interdepartamental para la prevención y actuación ante la covid-19, en la que se ha decidido la flexibilización de algunas restricciones vigentes para iniciar una "desescalada segura, progresiva y gradual" en la Comunitat Valenciana.

A estas medidas, que estarán vigentes hasta el 27 de septiembre, se une la desaparición del límite de un máximo de diez personas en las reuniones sociales y familiares, así como la ampliación de los aforos en grandes acontecimientos.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público