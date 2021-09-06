valènciaActualizado:
La Comunitat Valenciana elimina desde esta próxima medianoche el toque de queda nocturno que estaba vigente en 68 municipios, incluida la ciudad de València, y permite la reapertura del ocio nocturno hasta las tres de la madrugada, aunque con limitaciones.
Así lo ha anunciado el presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, tras la reunión de la Interdepartamental para la prevención y actuación ante la covid-19, en la que se ha decidido la flexibilización de algunas restricciones vigentes para iniciar una "desescalada segura, progresiva y gradual" en la Comunitat Valenciana.
A estas medidas, que estarán vigentes hasta el 27 de septiembre, se une la desaparición del límite de un máximo de diez personas en las reuniones sociales y familiares, así como la ampliación de los aforos en grandes acontecimientos.
