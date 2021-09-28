Estás leyendo: Concentración en Madrid por el aborto libre y la educación sexual

Público
Público
en directo

Concentración en Madrid por el aborto libre y la educación sexual

En el día de Acción Global por el acceso al aborto legal y seguro, se celebran manifestaciones por toda España 

Concentración por el aborto libre y la educación sexual.
Imagen previa a la concentración en Madrid por el aborto libre y la educación sexual. - Público TV

MADRID

Actualizado:

En el día de Acción Global por el acceso al aborto legal y seguro, se celebran manifestaciones por toda España. Sigue en directo la concentración de Madrid, en la plaza Reina Sofía, para reivindicar el aborto libre y la educación sexual.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público