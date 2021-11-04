Concentraciones en Catalunya en repulsa de la violación de Igualada

madrid
Varios municipios catalanes convocaron este miércoles concentraciones para apoyar a la víctima de la violación de Igualada (Barcelona). La joven fue agredida sexualmente cuando se dirigía a su casa tras salir de una discoteca. A la mañana siguiente, un camionero la encontró con un fuerte golpe en la cabeza, inconsciente y desnuda en un descampado.
El Ayuntamiento de Masquefa, el pueblo donde reside la joven, convocó a mediodía un minuto de silencio, y por la tarde, a las 19:30, una concentración a la que se unieron un centenar de personas. También en el municipio de Igualada, donde sucedieron los hechos, se reunieron varios centenares de personas para condenar la violación.
A parte de estos dos municipios, también se concentraron en otros puntos de la geografía catalana. L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Calella, Gelida, Tiana, Prats de Lluçanès, Ametlla del Vallès (Barcelona), Altafulla y Tortosa (Tarragona) son algunos de los lugares que se manifestaron en contra de la violación acaecida el fin de semana.
La joven de 16 años agredida todavía se encuentra ingresada en el Hospital Sant Joan de Déu recuperándose de los daños sufridos. Mientras, los Mossos d'Esquadra están investigando los hechos y analizando las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad para intentar identificar al agresor o agresores.
