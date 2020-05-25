MADRID
La Asociación Yo No Renuncio, del Club de Malasmadres, lanzaba en la plataforma change.org una petición bajo el hastag #YoNoRenuncio reclamando al Gobierno que aprobase medidas urgentes para que las familias españolas puedan conciliar durante la pandemia de la covid-19.
Tras lograr más de 170.000 firmas, Laura Baena, fundadora del Club y presidenta de la Asociación Yo No Renuncio, ha pedido una reunión con el Gobierno para presentarle las tres peticiones que reclama la campaña: Teletrabajo por imperativo legal, ayuda retributiva para la contratación de personal para aquellas familias en que todos los progenitores o tutores legales estén trabajando fuera del hogar y facilitar la adaptación de jornada y la reducción de la misma sin pérdida salarial, siendo el Estado el que asuma el coste.
El temor de la Asociación es que la pandemia, con el cierre de colegios y escuelas infantiles, traiga consigo una renuncia masiva de mujeres al mercado laboral, ya que el Gobierno ha prorrogado el carácter preferente del teletrabajo frente a cualquier otra medida, pero no obliga a la empresa a mantenerlo.
