La Asociación Yo No Renuncio, del Club de Malasmadres lanzaba la petición para pedir al Gobierno soluciones reales que permitan la conciliación tras el cierre de colegios.

Aulas vacías de un colegio en Valdemoro. Óscar J.Barroso / Europa Press.

La Asociación Yo No Renuncio, del Club de Malasmadres, lanzaba en la plataforma change.org una petición bajo el hastag #YoNoRenuncio reclamando al Gobierno que aprobase medidas urgentes para que las familias españolas puedan conciliar durante la pandemia de la covid-19.

Tras lograr más de 170.000 firmas, Laura Baena, fundadora del Club y presidenta de la Asociación Yo No Renuncio, ha pedido una reunión con el Gobierno para presentarle las tres peticiones que reclama la campaña: Teletrabajo por imperativo legal, ayuda retributiva para la contratación de personal para aquellas familias en que todos los progenitores o tutores legales estén trabajando fuera del hogar y facilitar la adaptación de jornada y la reducción de la misma sin pérdida salarial, siendo el Estado el que asuma el coste.

El temor de la Asociación es que la pandemia, con el cierre de colegios y escuelas infantiles, traiga consigo una renuncia masiva de mujeres al mercado laboral, ya que el Gobierno ha prorrogado el carácter preferente del teletrabajo frente a cualquier otra medida, pero no obliga a la empresa a mantenerlo.

