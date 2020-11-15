Condenado a prisión un guardia civil por poner denuncias falsas a un vecino con el que se llevaba mal

Actualizado:
Un guardia civil de Tráfico ha sido inhabilitado y condenado a prisión durante cuatro años al haber interpuesto denuncias falsas a un vecino con el que estaba enemistado.
El agente, que ha sido acusado de un delito continuado de falsedad en documentos oficiales, además de los cuatro años de pena, tendrá que abonar 2.706 euros de multa, según ha publicado el diario El Español.
Los hechos han tenido lugar en Almería, donde el culpable abrió en 2017 dos expedientes sancionadores al vehículo de su vecino, con el que había tenido discusiones.
"El agente y su esposa se quejaron a F.J.M. por el ruido provocado por las obras que éste realizaba en su vivienda, situada justo encima de la de A.E.M. El vecino declaró en el juicio que el guardia le manifestó que ya le pillaría y que iba a caer", asegura este diario.
Posteriormente, el ya exagente esperó a que su vecino saliera hacia el trabajo, procedió a darle el alto y le extendió dos expedientes sancionadores, el primero por "no haberse sometido el vehículo reseñado a la inspección técnica periódica establecida reglamentariamente" y el segundo por "no utilizar el conductor del vehículo el cinturón de seguridad o sistema de retención homologado, correctamente abrochado".
