Condenados 131 controladores aéreos a multas de hasta 31.500 euros por el cierre del espacio aéreo en la huelga de 2010

La jueza absuelve al exportavoz de la Unión Sindical de Controladores Aéreos (USCA), César Cabo.

Juicio por la huelga de los controladores aéreos en 2010, en una imagen de archivo.

efe

La titular del juzgado de lo Penal número 18 de Madrid ha condenado a 131 controladores aéreos a multas de entre 15.000 y 31.500 euros, así como al gestor aeroportuario Enaire -antes AENA- como responsable civil subsidiario, por abandono del servicio público durante la huelga de diciembre de 2010.

En su sentencia conocida este jueves, la magistrada absuelve, en cambio, a dos de los acusados por la Fiscalía, uno de ellos el que fuera portavoz de la Unión Sindical de Controladores Aéreos (USCA), César Cabo, que no pactó con el Ministerio Público y contra el que no se han encontrado pruebas en su contra ya que en el momento de los hechos se encontraba de viaje en Asia.

El fallo, que contempla como atenuante las dilaciones indebidas que ha sufrido el proceso, también reconoce el abono de más de 13 millones de euros a los perjudicados por el cierre del espacio aéreo durante cerca de 20 horas, en concepto de responsabilidad civil.

(Habrá ampliación)

