Los alumnos de fisioterapia de la Universidad Rovira i Virgili de Tarrágona se encuentran confinados pese a que 29 de ellos  están vacunados y los otros dos tienen una PCR negativa.

Fotografía de la costa de Malta. Pixabay

Un grupo de 31 estudiantes de la Universidad Rovira i Virgili de Tarragona (noreste español) están confinados en un hotel de Malta debido al caso positivo de coronavirus de un pasajero de su mismo avión, a pesar de que 29 de ellos están vacunados, denunciaron los afectados en redes sociales. Los otros integrantes del grupo español que no están vacunados presentaron una prueba PCR negativa antes de embarcar en el aparato, pero el Gobierno maltés los ha obligado a guardar cuarentena, explicaron.

Son alumnos de Fisioterapia que han viajado a Malta para celebrar su graduación, en unas vacaciones previstas entre el pasado 25 de junio y el próximo 2 de julio, aunque están confinados desde ayer, con la previsión de permanecer así 14 días. En sus redes sociales, con la etiqueta #AtrapadosenMalta, los jóvenes se quejan de falta de información y de un exceso de celo de las autoridades maltesas, puesto que están vacunados y han cumplido con todas las medidas requeridas.

Los afectados reclaman al Gobierno central que les ayude a salir del país para regresar a casa con sus familias, según publicó en Twitter la recién graduada Sheila Maeztu. Los estudiantes critican, además de la falta de información, que "el carné de vacunación no tenga ningún valor".

Por su parte, la delegación del Gobierno en Tarragona informó de que se pone a disposición de los universitarios y de que ya ha iniciado gestiones para facilitar su vuelta.

