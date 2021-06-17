Estás leyendo: El Congreso aprueba promover la renaturalización de los tramos urbanos de los ríos

El Congreso aprueba promover la renaturalización de los tramos urbanos de los ríos

Parte del tramo del río Manzanares que ha sido regenerado, en una imagen de archivo.
Parte del tramo del río Manzanares que ha sido regenerado, en una imagen de archivo. AYUNTAMIENTO DE MADRID

La Comisión de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico del Congreso ha aprobado este jueves promover la renaturalización de los tramos urbanos de los ríos. 

La Proposición No de Ley fue impulsada por el portavoz de Transición Ecológica de Unidas Podemos y coordinador de Alianza Verde, Juan López de Uralde, quien afirmó que esta medida "redundará en la calidad de vida de las ciudades y su resiliencia frente al cambio climático".

Para llevar a cabo esta medida, la Proposición No de Ley plantea "habilitar en la medida que permitan las disponibilidades presupuestarias, mecanismos de financiación" a los ayuntamientos.

Se trata de una iniciativa "de gran interés ambiental y social pues, aparte de mejorar el medioambiente, supone una mejora de la calidad de vida de las personas", según ha afirmado Uralde.

Esta PNL para promover la renaturalización de los tramos urbanos de los ríos para ha salido adelante con el apoyo de todos los grupos y la abstención del partido de extrema derecha Vox.

